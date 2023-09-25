Providing New Hope, New Beginnings | Coalition Steps Up to Support Struggling Refugee Families

The organization provides essential services to low-income refugee families to ensure that refugee communities are healthy, safe and thriving. Sponsored by: SDG&E

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has long been one of the top resettlement destinations in the country for refugees forced to flee their home countries due to persecution, war or violence.

But with language barriers and so many social and economic hurdles to navigate, they need support. That’s where the San Diego Refugee Communities Coalition steps in.

Abdi Mohamoud joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share more about their mission.

The San Diego Refugee Communities Coalition is a collective of 12 ethnic community-based nonprofits with support from the UC San Diego Refugee Health Unit.

“We come together in the spirit of cooperation to address the challenges that refugees across all the world that are living in San Diego face,” said Mohamoud.

Despite being a vibrant, multi-cultural community, San Diego’s lack of affordable housing can be devastating to those with nothing trying to start over and build a better life.

San Diego Refugee Communities Coalition was one of only three local nonprofits to receive a $1 million grant from the SDG&E Community Assistance Fund.

The SDG&E grant will help support emergency food distribution, rental assistance and access to resources, including programs that introduce youth to the wilderness to help them heal from trauma.

