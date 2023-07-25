One-on-One with Actress & Singer Mandy Moore | Celebrating the Extraordinary Impact of Cats

Celebrating the Extraordinary Impact of Cats | Sponsored by Purina Cat Chow.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Singer and Actress Mandy Moore is known for her many starring cinematic and television roles. So she knows about good stories. What you may not know is that she is a lifelong cat lover.

As a fan of all things feline, Moore is teaming up with Purina Cat Chow as they celebrate their 60th anniversary and the impact that cats have on our lives.

“I grew up with cats. They were my first childhood pet and love. They’ve been a touchstone in my life,” said Moore, who has three rescue cats. “They’re our original babies. They’re our children before we had human children.”

As Purina Cat Chow celebrates its 60th anniversary, they want to thank millions of cat owners with their 60 years, 60 Stories program. They are inviting you to share your cat’s story. Share how your cat has enriched your life or your family.

You can even include a photo or drawing of the furry feline who inspired the story.

Cat Chow will select 60 of these stories and publish them in the Cat Chow 60th Anniversary story compilation book. Selected storytellers will receive a copy of the book and a year’s supply of Cat Chow. In addition, one lucky storyteller will receive a $10,000 cash grand prize.

The deadline for entries to submit your cat’s story is August 13th.

For more information, visit www.CatChow.com/60years