World-class canine athletes face off in the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge

American Ninja Warrior Host, Akbar Gbajabiamila breaks down a preview of the action. Sponsored by Purina Pro Plan

For more than 20 years, Purina Pro Plan has given canine athletes a platform to showcase their amazing abilities in an Olympic-style competition. Former NFL athlete and Host of American Ninja Warrior, Akbar Gbajabiamila, knows a little something about intense competition. He joins our Laura Cavanaugh to give us a preview of some of the high energy action we can expect at the 23rd Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge.

These tail-wagging warriors face-off and compete in grueling challenges. They flip, fly, dive, zig-zag and soar through the air in world-class feats of athleticism.

Quality nutrition and expert training make a difference when you’re trying to maximize your ability and reach that next level. Gbajabiamila, a proud San Diego State Aztec, shares what he’s learned about what it takes to make a great champion and reflects on his time in America’s Finest City. He went on to compete in the NFL on the Raiders, the Chargers and the Dolphins.