Rainbow after the storm

The loss of a baby, at any stage, can be a devastating and life-changing experience. Children’s author Je’Nai Kuhn and her husband Rory sit down with our Laura Cavanaugh to share their courageous story of life after loss and how they are honoring their little girl. They go inside the pages of Je’Nai Kuhn’s new children’s book Rainbow. This exceptional book draws on the author’s own emotional journey dealing with pregnancy loss. Rainbow illustrates how children process grief differently and provides a message of hope. Kuhn says it’s also a way for mothers to lift each other up and create a sense of community. By sharing their stories, it spreads awareness and healing.