Rainbow after the storm

October marks National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. While miscarriages and stillbirths are still relatively common, mothers who have lost a child often feel alone in their pain.
The loss of a baby, at any stage, can be a devastating and life-changing experience. Children’s author Je’Nai Kuhn and her husband Rory sit down with our Laura Cavanaugh to share their courageous story of life after loss and how they are honoring their little girl. They go inside the pages of Je’Nai Kuhn’s new children’s book Rainbow. This exceptional book draws on the author’s own emotional journey dealing with pregnancy loss. Rainbow illustrates how children process grief differently and provides a message of hope. Kuhn says it’s also a way for mothers to lift each other up and create a sense of community. By sharing their stories, it spreads awareness and healing.
“Talk about it. Express how you’re feeling. Don’t sweep it under the rug,” said Kuhn. “Everyone just wants to forget this ever happened, or just discount it or move through it. No, no, no, no. Share it. Keep the memory alive. Keep speaking about the child and create as much awareness as possible.”
FIND AND PURCHASE YOUR COPY OF RAINBOW
BY JE’NAI KUHN
STAY CONNECTED WITH JE’NAI ON SOCIAL MEDIA
FACEBOOK: @IamJenaiKuhn
INSTAGRAM: @IAmJeNaiKuhn
Sponsored by: Empowered Publicity