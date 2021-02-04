Reclaim your health, live a more vibrant life

Start your vibrant wellness journey today

After a year of quarantine, distance learning and stress from the pandemic, we all could use a boost to jump-start our self-care journey. Dr. Stacie Stephenson has just the right self-care prescription for all of us feeling energy-depleted, sleep-challenged and low on motivation.

In Dr. Stephenson’s new book, VIBRANT, she gives readers powerful tools to transform their energy, weight, fitness and general wellness with science-backed information to build better habits and make small changes. She joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share her groundbreaking self-care program to get your health on track and help you live a more vibrant life.