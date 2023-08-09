Resetting Your Sleep Routine | Helpful Habits for Better Sleep to Get Back on Track This Fall

Is your summer sleep schedule out of whack? Sleep Specialist Dr. Shelby Harris joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share strategies for better sleep. Sponsored by: Natrol

SAN DIEGO — Did you know that people lose an average of more than 15 hours of sleep each summer due to more daylight and leisure?

Is your summer sleep schedule out of whack? Sleep Specialist Dr. Shelby Harris joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share simple strategies for better sleep so you can get back on track with your bedtime routine.

In addition to being consistent with your wake time and limiting screen and light exposure before bedtime, Dr. Harris suggests formulating a wind down routine.

If you are consistent with these behavioral changes and it’s still not working, Dr. Harris says Natrol can help support better sleep to help you stay asleep and wake up more restored. She recommends consulting a doctor about a low dose melatonin supplement. For more information, visit www.natrol.com.