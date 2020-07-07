Financial strategies during COVID: Steps to protect your finances

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating unprecedented challenges, staying healthy isn’t the only thing concerning Americans right now. Many people are suffering the financial anxiety and uncertainty related to income, investments, retirement accounts and basic living expenses. Thanks to COVID-19, it took just 5 weeks for the S&P 500 to drop more than 35%, making it the fastest-arriving bear market in history. It then rose more in the last 50 days than at any time since 1933. So, what are consumers to do now?