Trending Getaways, Family Adventures in 2021

RV Travel Shifting Into High Gear. Sponsored by The Travel Mom and rvshare.com

With the holidays and 2020 in the rearview, many people are making resolutions and plans for the New Year.

After nearly ten months of social distancing, families are managing their desire to get out of the house, get outdoors, but travel safely.

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some of the hottest travel trends for 2021, including hitting the road without spending a fortune in an RV.

With continued remote working and distanced learning, it’s easier than ever to take things on the road with a home on wheels.

Many families are opting for road trips over resorts. According to a recent survey by rvshare.com, RV rentals increased 166-percent.

“It’s an affordable and attainable way for us to have some travel right now,” says Kaufman.

With uncertainty over Covid, travelers want minimal interaction with other travelers. So this is an ideal way to travel.

You can travel with your pod, even your pets. RV Share is the first and largest booking platform that connects renters with RV owners with more than 100,000 vehicles to choose from. It’s an ideal way to venture for a spontaneous getaway for two, a tour of the national parks, even a cross country road trip. Some of the top RV travel destinations were the coast as well as national parks like Yellowstone, Zion and the Grand Canyon. You can maintain your social distance, but still see places and explore.

Kaufman talks about her two recent excursions as a first time RV traveler to Lake Arrowhead and Sedona. She breaks down her top tips to stay safe and enjoy your experience. Find out how to shift your next adventure into high gear and win a getaway RV trip through rvshare.com and The Travel Mom.

For more information on RV vacations, visit www.rvshare.com

And for more valuable travel tips, visit thetravelmom.com