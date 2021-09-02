Be a source of hope for San Diego children

The clock is ticking for hundreds of children in San Diego who need your help. They’re children who have experienced trauma, neglect or abuse, who desperately need a home and a place to feel safe. But a loving resource parent can be a source of hope and a lifeline, providing a stable, loving environment. For the last decade, Kim and Erin Ethier have been that safe haven, working to support kids in crisis. They have fostered 18 children and have adopted as well. They join our Laura Cavanaugh to share how fostering and adopting can pave the way toward a brighter future for a child.