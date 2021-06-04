Looking for a coastal getaway? Carlsbad is Calling

Carlsbad has everything you want in your next staycation - amazing resorts, great food & dining, plenty of outdoor activities. Sponsored by: Visit Carlsbad.

CARLSBAD, Calif — Are you in need of some serious rest and relaxation, a place to get away and soak in some vacation vibes? Whether you want an action-packed coastal getaway or a relaxing retreat, Carlsbad Is Calling with something wonderful around every corner. Carlsbad has everything you want in your next staycation - amazing resorts, great food & dining, plenty of outdoor trails & beaches plus perfect weather and open spaces.

Prepare to spend the weekend at the luxurious Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa. Be one of the first to experience the resort’s $50 million transformation. The Forbes five-star resort sits on 200 lush acres with panoramic views of the golf course and lagoon.

If the links are calling you, the resort is also home to the Aviara Golf Club, the only coastal California course designed by Arnold Palmer.

“Aviara Golf Club and Park Hyatt Aviara are the proud hosts of the LPGA Kia Classic,” said Geoff Grey, the General Manager of the resort. “We have guests from all over the world that come to this golf mecca here in Carlsbad in order to play Aviara Golf Club in tournament condition year-round.”

And overlooking the course’s 18th hole and the Batiquitos Lagoon is the resort’s new signature restaurant Ember & Rye, a culinary collaboration with “Top Chef: All Stars” winner Chef Richard Blais.

From fine dining and pampering at the spa to lively music and games at the Top Golf Swing Suites, it’s a year-round escape that will leave visitors inspired to return.

Make plans to experience something special. Plan your next coastal getaway. Visit www.CarlsbadIsCalling.com