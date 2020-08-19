Preserving your home's "good bones" | Home protection tips with HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk

For many people, owning a home is the biggest investment they’ll ever make, which his why protecting it is so important. Sponsored by Terminix.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Mina Starsiak Hawk manages to make rehabbing houses look fun and easy with her mom on their hit HGTV show “Good Bones.” It may seem exciting to buy run-down properties, gut them and turn them into showpieces of the community, but there are many challenges.

Mina gives our Laura Cavanaugh the inside scoop on this season of HGTV’s “Good Bones” and a new project in development with her family.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is teaming up with Terminix to explain why protecting the “Good Bones” of any home from termites and other critters is an essential part of maintaining or remodeling. As it heats up and the temperatures continue to rise in San Diego, so does termite activity.

Termites damage more than 600,000 homes a year. They are particularly problematic in America’s Finest City. In fact, San Diego ranks among the top 20 cities whose households required termite services. Mina shares what homeowners can do to fight back, signs to look for and proactive steps they can take to reduce the risk of a termite infestation.

And it all starts with a thorough home inspection. To schedule your free home inspection, you can call 1-800-TERMINIX or visit terminix.com