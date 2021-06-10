Empowering reads for kids 'Loving Lulu'

Books that celebrate family and Latino culture. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity

SAN DIEGO — Positive family relationships play a critical role in shaping values and development in little ones. For many Latino families, family isn’t just an important thing. It’s everything.

As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, we shine a spotlight on Awilda Prignano’s Loving Lulu and Lulu Amorosa in this month’s Empowering Reads for Kids.

This special children’s book celebrates family, the treasured bond with our grandparents and the values of love, kindness and compassion for others.

“We see Lulu spending quality time with her grandmother while her mom is at work. It’s through this time together that Lulu learns from her Abuelita how to cook, how to speak Spanish and even how to care for others,” said KidLit lover John Masiulionis. “But as time passes on, Lulu notices some changes in her grandmother. She’s even starting to forget things in the process. Despite all this happening, Lulu is determined to show her Abuelita how much she loves and cares for her.”

Loving Lulu is a touching story with a universal message for children and adults. Join Lulu on her journey to discover all the different ways we can express and communicate love to show others that we care. Prignano is a proud Boricua. In honor of her family’s Puerto Rican heritage, she also published this treasured children’s book in Spanish as “Lulu Amorosa.”

Author Awilda Prignano dedicates this book to her Abuelita and to all those people on their journey caring for seniors in their family. A portion of the proceeds from Loving Lulu and Lulu Amorosa are being donated to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

FIND AND PURCHASE YOUR COPY OF: LOVING LULU & LULU AMOROSA BY AWILDA PRIGNANO at:

EDUCATORS CAN CONNECT FOR A VIRTUAL AUTHOR VISIT IN 2021with AWILDA PRIGNANO at www.LovingLulu.com

Follow on social:

Facebook: @LovingLuluStories

@LovingLuluStories Twitter: @LaBoricuaGurl

@LaBoricuaGurl Instagram: @LaBoricuaGurl

To learn more about Empowered Publicity and John’s work on behalf of children’s authors and children in San Diego, visit www.EmpoweredPublicity.com