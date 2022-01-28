Meal planning made easy, winning game-day recipes

Check out the products that thousands of customers have voted on as their “fresh picks.” Sponsored by Albertsons and Vons

SAN DIEGO — The New Year is a time for a fresh start with tasty meals using nutritious ingredients that will be a hit with the entire family. Cookbook author Maegan Brown joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some of her winning game-day recipes for the playoffs, Super Bowl or really any time of the year.

Brown, who is also a mother of four, a food influencer and founder of the BakerMama blog, dishes quick and easy meals, plus a great game plan for your big game-day gatherings. She teamed up with Albertsons and Vons to show you how to use exclusive, fan-favorite “Fresh Picks” products to assemble meals that your entire family will enjoy.

Check out the products that thousands of customers have voted on as their “fresh picks.” Brown uses O Organics, Signature Select and Open Nature products in each of these recipes, which makes them delicious, affordable and healthy for you.

Start the day off right with protein-packed spinach, bacon and egg bites. You can make them in advance for a quick, on-the-go breakfast.

Salad pizza scores big with protein and veggies. It’s so good and healthy with super foods that your family will come back for seconds.

Check out Brown’s take on Mediterranean-inspired nachos, which will be a crowd pleaser.

You can find O Organics, Signature Select and Open Nature products exclusively at your local Albertsons and Vons stores. You can even have them delivered for an easy dinner this week.

Find these winning recipes online at albertsons.com and vons.com.