Chef Lamar Moore serves up delicious summer cookout recipes without spending hours over the grill

Chef Moore, who took home the title of Champion of the Food Network’s “Vegas Chef Prizefight,” shares his secret ingredients. Sponsored by Sadler's Smokehouse.

SAN DIEGO — One of the best parts of summer is grilling and chilling. But if you’re short on time or your grilling game is not on point, it’s never been easier to bring home authentic Texas Barbeque. Celebrity Chef Lamar Moore joins our Laura Cavanaugh with delicious recipes you’ll be making all summer long.

Moore, who took home the title of Champion of the Food Network’s “Vegas Chef Prizefight,” shares his secret ingredient to preparing dishes with that bold, smoky Texas Barbeque flavor without spending hours over the grill.

Sadler’s Smokehouse has just introduced its ready-to-eat, pit smoked Texas Barbeque product line, which includes Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken and St. Louis Ribs. It is the perfect go-to solution for your savory summer meals. The meats are pit-smoked low and slow, using butcher-quality cuts of meat with no artificial ingredients. Sadler’s Smokehouse meats are grilled and smoked on Texas hardwoods with 65 years of family barbeque tradition. They handle the cooking, cleaning, smoking and slicing. All you have to do is heat it up and get ready for the applause.

“It’s going to allow you to be able to sleep in a little longer and enjoy some delicious barbeque,” said Moore. “All of these are my favorite items to cook, even when I worked back in my smokehouse days.”

Moore shares recipes using Sadler’s Smokehouse meats that will get rave reviews, including his Beef Brisket Hash and Smoked Chicken Pimento Cheese Dip. After sharing his culinary skills at Smoke Daddy, Currency Exchange Café and The Swill Inn, Moore won the Executive Chef position at the Bugsy & Meyers Steakhouse inside the Flamingo Las Vegas. But Moore had always planned on returning home to Chicago to share his love of Southern cooking.

“I just took over a restaurant here in Chicago called Eleven Eleven in the West Loop. This is something that at some point will end up on our menu,” said Moore.

True BBQ is a passion, but it doesn’t mean you need to wait hours for that flavor you’re craving. You can find the new line of Sadler’s Smokehouse products at your local Albertsons stores. For more information and recipes, visit www.hormelfoods.com