From miracle pregnancy to family of six, San Diego military family’s mission to promote healing

A loving resource parent can be a safe haven and a lifeline to help these kids recover and thrive. Sponsored by County of San Diego HHSA

SAN DIEGO — On any given day, San Diego County reports more than 3,000 foster children in need. Some of these children have been born with alcohol or drug exposure or have experienced neglect or abuse. But a loving resource parent can be a safe haven and a lifeline to help these kids recover and thrive.

Julia Boland was told she would never have children. She and her husband, Brian Coffee, had planned to foster and adopt children. But the military couple was in store for the surprise of their lives. They were blessed with a miracle pregnancy. As they welcomed their baby girl into the world, they decided to still pursue their original mission - to take the classes and become certified to help children in need as resource parents.

Now four years into their foster journey, Julia and Brian’s family has grown and blossomed from a family of three to a family of six. They join our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the power of resource families and their ability to transform lives.

“You don’t have to be a superhero. You just have to be a good-hearted person that’s willing to nurture and protect a child,” said Boland.