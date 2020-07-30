San Diego’s children need more heroes

Make a difference and foster a child in need. Sponsored by County of San Diego.

The clock is ticking for children in San Diego County’s foster care system, children who have experienced trauma, who are desperately in need of a family who can provide stability, love, and a sense of belonging. For the last two years, Matt Moody and Jorge Veliz have stepped up to care a total of seven children, to offer them a safe haven. They have worked tirelessly to offer support and love to ensure these kids have a brighter future.

Matt and Jorge join our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about their decision to foster and their journey caring for a newborn, supporting his birth mother through therapy to get her life back on track, ultimately supporting reunification. They have also cared for teens and currently a sibling set of three.

"They’re really generous spirits," said Moody. "They bring a lot of magic into making a house into a home."

Right now there is a critical need for resource families. The county’s temporary emergency shelter for children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned is currently full. The County of San Diego needs more families to open up their hearts and their homes to a child in need. If you have been thinking about expanding your family, check out an orientation. You can be a hero and make a difference in strengthening and healing a family.

"It doesn’t just expand your family, help you build a legacy, fulfill your dreams,” said Moody. “It takes a child’s life and gives them avenues and opportunities that never would have happened."

To learn more about becoming a resource parent, call 1-877-792-KIDS or log on to sandiegofosterkids.com.