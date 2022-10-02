San Diego's future depends on water

Simple smart water strategies can make a big difference. Sponsored by San Diego County Water Authority

SAN DIEGO — Even with the rain and snow we received recently, you’ve probably heard that California is in a long-term drought. Thankfully, the San Diego County Water Authority and its 24 member agencies have made smart investments to make sure we always have enough water, rain or shine.

Goldamer Herbon, Senior Water Resources Specialist with the San Diego County Water Authority joins our Laura Cavanaugh to break down simple ways you can help reduce wasteful water use and make a positive impact.

San Diegans know how to make the most of every drop. Since 1990, water use in the county has been reduced by 45%. To continue saving for a sunny day, we can all collectively do a little more by fixing leaks, washing full loads of laundry and limiting outdoor watering.

San Diego County residents can take advantage of a number of water-saving resources, programs, landscape efficiency incentives and rebates to help you save water and money. Learn more at WaterSmartSD.org.