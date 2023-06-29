SDG&E is fueling positive change | Awards $10m in grants to support local nonprofit organizations

SDG&E has launched a $10 million shareholder-funded initiative that will award transformational grants to local nonprofit organizations. Sponsored by: SDG&E

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric is committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable energy and building healthier communities. They recognize that they have the power to make a positive change. As part of its commitment to community, SDG&E has launched a $10 million shareholder-funded initiative that will award transformational grants to local nonprofit organizations who are supporting our region’s most vulnerable populations. San Diego Gas & Electric CEO Caroline Winn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share more about this exciting and generous charitable initiative.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is awarding grants of $250,000 to $1 million to 21 community-based nonprofit organizations regionwide, enabling them to expand essential services for vulnerable residents who struggle with basic needs. The grants stemmed from the SDG&E Community Assistance Fund, a $10 million shareholder-funded charitable initiative aimed at improving housing stability and food security. This grant program is the largest one-year charity initiative that SDG&E has ever had.

“Beyond delivering clean, safe and reliable energy service every day, SDG&E is also passionate about improving lives in the communities we serve,” said SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn. “Shelter and food are fundamental, and yet many in our region struggle with the cost of these basic needs. With these grants, we’re fortunate to have the opportunity to support the missions of so many dedicated local organizations to help expand essential services that are desperately needed right now.”

While inflation is easing across the rest of the country, prices in the San Diego metro region continue to outpace other metros. San Diego’s inflation rate is the second highest in the nation. In addition, the San Diego housing market consistently ranks as one of the least affordable in the nation.

According to the San Diego Hunger Coalition, as of December 2022, 23%, or nearly one in four residents in San Diego County, live in a household that cannot afford to eat three healthy meals a day. People of color, particularly Hispanic/Latino, Black and Native Americans, continue to experience food insecurity at a higher rate than the rest of San Diego County.

These transformational grants will allow local nonprofit organizations to expand a wide range of essential programs, ranging from emergency rent assistance and legal advocacy for eviction prevention, to food pantries and meals for seniors. The grant recipients serve a diverse client base, including military families, older adults, and refugees.

The Community Assistance Fund builds on SDG&E’s long history of giving back to local communities. Over the past 12 years, SDG&E has invested more than $100 million in shareholder dollars to support workforce development, public safety, environmental stewardship, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, among other causes. Most of SDG&E’s charitable giving is directed to diverse and underserved communities.

To learn more about how SDG&E is powering positive change and for a full list of the grant recipients, visit www.sdge.com/community