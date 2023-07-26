SDG&E Supporting Our Military and Community

STEP Awarded Transformational Grant to Further Their Mission. Sponsored by SDG&E

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric is committed to improving lives in our community. They have dedicated $10 million dollars to create brighter futures for those who need it most. As part of their shareholder-funded charitable initiative, they have awarded transformational grants to 21 local nonprofits.

One of those recipients is STEP, Support The Enlisted Project. The nonprofit works with active duty enlisted service members, military families and veterans who are struggling to make ends meet and helps them get back on track to financial self-sufficiency. STEP CEO and Co-Founder Tony Teravainen joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how this welcome support will help further their mission.

In this current economic climate, inflationary pressures have put more pressure on military families. Many service members and their families face housing and food instability. The need for STEP Emergency Financial Assistance is up 43%. The organization is also stepping up by answering military families’ day-to-day needs with food, diapers and hygiene products.

Support The Enlisted Project was awarded a $400,000 grant by SDG&E’s Community Assistance Fund.

“This will help us reach more families. Last year we reached 10,000 military families, distributed 400,000 pounds of food, 250,000 diapers,” said Teravainen. “We’re going to be able to increase that by 50% next year. We’re also able to add an additional social worker who can manage an additional 300 cases through our Emergency Financial Assistance Program to help 300 more of these families that are facing imminent loss of basic necessities get through that crisis in a way that makes it their last crisis.”

We can continue to support those who have sacrificed so much for our country. To learn more, volunteer or support, go to www.teamstepusa.org

And to learn more about how SDG&E is powering positive change and for a full list of the grant recipients, visit www.sdge.com/community