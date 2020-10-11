SDG&E supporting San Diegans with medical needs, Get a break on your monthly energy bill with the Medical Baseline Program

SDG&E explain how it's stepping up to help those customers who need it most. Sponsored by SDG&E

If you rely on medical devices that are critical to your health, you could be eligible to receive a break on your monthly energy bill. Jessica Packard with San Diego Gas & Electric joins our Laura Cavanaugh to explain how SDG&E is stepping up to help those customers who need it most.

San Diegans with medical conditions who depend on life support equipment have special energy needs. SDG&E recognized those challenges and came up with a solution. If you’re a residential customer and you rely on devices like an electrical wheelchair, a pacemaker, sleep apnea machine, among others, the Medical Baseline Program offers additional energy at the lowest price to help you save money and keep you safe.

Some 62,000 customers are currently enrolled in the Medical Baseline Program, from newborns to seniors. It also provides valuable notifications in the event of a public safety power shutoff. These notifications help you with your backup plan so you can charge your device ahead of time or make an alternate plan.

Eligibility is based on qualifying medical device, not by income.

Find out if you or someone in your household qualifies for SDG&E’s Medical Baseline Program. To apply, log on to [sdge.com/medical]sdge.com/medical today.

And to sign up for advance notifications in the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff, sign up at [sdge.com/notify]sdge.com/notify