Protecting your home from summer pests, higher temps bring higher risk for pests

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As summer temperatures begin to rise, so does the population of pests.
Corky Mizer has been an industry expert, innovator and leader in pest control since 1967.
He joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the issues San Diego homeowners and residents are currently experiencing this summer with a wave of uninvited crawling and flying intruders.
And although most fireworks shows have been canceled across San Diego County due to the pandemic, the city of Poway is hosting two live simultaneous fireworks shows.
Viewers can celebrate Independence Day and take in the spectacular display without leaving home.
Corky Mizer is sponsoring this weekend’s telecast “CW San Diego Celebrates the 4th.” Tune in to the CW San Diego this Saturday, July 4th at 9pm to catch the dazzling display and celebrate our nation’s founding and freedom.