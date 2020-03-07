Protecting your home from summer pests, higher temps bring higher risk for pests

As summer temperatures begin to rise, so does the population of pests. Segment sponsored by Corky's Pest Control.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As summer temperatures begin to rise, so does the population of pests.

Corky Mizer has been an industry expert, innovator and leader in pest control since 1967.

He joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the issues San Diego homeowners and residents are currently experiencing this summer with a wave of uninvited crawling and flying intruders.

And although most fireworks shows have been canceled across San Diego County due to the pandemic, the city of Poway is hosting two live simultaneous fireworks shows.

Viewers can celebrate Independence Day and take in the spectacular display without leaving home.