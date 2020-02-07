Healthy & Budget-Friendly 4th of July, All you need to pull off a festive fourth

The 4th of July is all about freedom and fireworks, but it’s also about backyard barbecues and safe celebrations with family. Sponsored by Smart & Final.

SAN DIEGO — The 4th of July is all about freedom and fireworks, but it’s also about backyard barbecues and safe celebrations with family.

Registered Dietitian, Patricia Bannan, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about all you need to pull off a healthy and festive fourth with some guilt-free dishes that are sure to please, including a mushroom beef burger, roasted broccoli and quinoa salad, and a red, white and blue fruit pizza that will have the kids coming back for seconds.

The recipes are all made with fresh, seasonal produce and affordable ingredients from Smart & Final.

You can stock up and save for the 4th of July and don’t ever have to leave your home by having those ingredients delivered to your doorstep at smartandfinal.com.

Smart & Final is all about making healthy options accessible and affordable, but they are about stepping up to give back to our community.

This weekend Smart & Final invites you to support the Olive Crest initiative. Olive Crest is a local non-profit that focuses on safe families and safe kids, dedicated to preventing child abuse and preserving the family one life at a time.

During this pandemic, Olive Crest has seen an overwhelming need, being inundated with people in need of help due to the coronavirus. Smart & Final is offering an easy way to make a difference and give back.

If you donate $5 to Olive Crest through July 7, you will receive $5 off a future purchase.