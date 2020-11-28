Black Friday travel deals, travel trends, deals and tips to ensure a safe travel experience

If you’re aching to get out of town and explore, the Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, breaks down some of the trends. Sponsored by: The Travel Mom and Hurtigruten.com.

SAN DIEGO — Black Friday is a prime time to buy electronics and appliances. But if you’re looking for a chance to get away, it can also be a great time to take advantage of travel deals. If you’re aching to get out of town and explore,

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share the best deals, latest trends and some important things you should know before traveling.

Kaufman knows that people are hungry for adventure. Looking ahead to the future, they will be looking to make up for lost time. Hurtigruten is one of the world leaders in exploration travel. They’re offering their biggest sale of the year as a Black Friday weekend deal. You can save up to half off select sailings in 2021 and 2022. These cruises go to amazing destinations like the British Isles, Greenland, South America, Alaska. Hurtigruten has a risk-free cancellation program. That special deal runs through December 2.

To take advantage of more travel deals, visit: hurtigruten.com/offers/black-Friday.

And for more tips, visit thetravelmom.com