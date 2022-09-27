Severe Flu Season Brewing

Tips to Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones. Sponsored by: Kaiser Permanente

SAN DIEGO — With flu season around the corner, doctors are warning to prepare yourself for what could be an early and virulent flu season. Dr. Heidi Meyer, Family Medicine and Primary Care Physician with Kaiser Permanente, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share tips on how to safeguard your health this season.

“We typically use the Southern Hemisphere, Australia, as our predictor of what our season will be like,” said Dr. Meyer. “This year Australia had not only a more severe flu season than in prior years, but it actually started earlier, which is why we’re encouraging all San Diegans to get the vaccine as soon as they can to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The CDC recommends that anyone over the age of 6 months should get the flu vaccine every single year. They especially recommend it for vulnerable populations. This would include children, pregnant women, healthcare providers and those over 65.

“Any flu shot is better than no flu shot,” said Dr. Meyer.