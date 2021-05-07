Sips for a healthy spring

The weather is warming up. The sun is shining and we’re all ready for some tasty treats to take us into Spring. Incorporating delicious, nutritious, affordable meals into your week can feel like a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley joins our Laura Cavanaugh with recipes and tips to add easy, tasty and healthy options to your day and to your cup.
From next-level whipped coffee and dessert-worthy shakes to protein-rich, fruit and veggie-packed tropical smoothies, Annessa serves up nutritious and delicious hacks, just what you need to take the edge off and add a little sweetness to your day. Did we mention they’re guilt-free? For more information visit www.albertsons.com/ourbrands and www.vons.com/ourbrands.
Sponsored by Albertsons and Vons