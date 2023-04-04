Spotlight on Mental Health Support

Game4Good Empowers Student-Athletes to Speak Up, Seek Help Sponsored by: LG Electronics USA

SAN DIEGO — It’s a quiet crisis in college sports that remains a growing concern – struggles with mental health. Student-athletes train and push themselves to reach the highest levels of competition, but they also face challenges with anxiety and depression. Often these athletes are less likely to speak up and seek help.

In a study by the NCAA, student-athletes continue to report elevated levels of mental exhaustion, anxiety and depression. And these rates have seen little change since the onset of the pandemic.