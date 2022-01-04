Spotlight on women’s health with Palomar Health

Essential steps, screenings for a healthy life. Sponsored by Palomar Health

SAN DIEGO — According to the Office on Women’s Health, women are living longer, well into their early 80s, which is why it’s important to take the preventive steps necessary to live a healthy life.

Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share the top health screenings every woman needs.

Annual screenings can catch problems early and potentially save lives.

“During childbearing years, most women receive their screenings through their gynecologist or primary care physician, cancer, STDs, those kinds of things,” says Hansen. “As we age though it is important for us to add some additional screenings.

The American Cancer Society recommends that all women between the ages of 40 and 54 get an annual mammogram. Beyond that, once you reach age 55, they recommend every two years after that.

Of course when we hit menopause, it is important for us as women to also get a bone density screening.”

Palomar Health now offers the most advanced option for breast cancer screening and detection.

“We have 3D mammography that is the best on the market for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. We do all of the screenings, all of the testing, in a spa-like setting. So we invite all women to come out and check us out,” said Hansen.

Palomar Health offers 20 locations and 200 primary and specialty care physicians. For high quality care wherever you are on your health journey, visit www.palomarhealth.org