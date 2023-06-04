Spring Entertaining Inspiration | Budget-Friendly Brunch, Bites & Cocktails Made Easy

Did you know that April is National Brunch Month? Sponsored by Aldi.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Spring is in full swing. Whether you’re planning a special Easter brunch or welcoming friends and family into your home, entertaining doesn’t have to be difficult. Lifestyle Expert and superstar sommelier Sarah Tracey joins our Laura Cavanaugh to offer up some tasty and budget-friendly spring entertaining inspiration.

Did you know that April is National Brunch Month? There is an art to hosting and creating memorable gatherings. As founder of The Lush Life blog, Sarah Tracey knows how to pair brilliant bites with creative and colorful cocktails. Check out some of her brunch favorites that you can whip up easily.

Kick off any party with honey goat cheese toasts topped with fresh berries and honey. Pair these bites with a tart cherry mimosa.

Smoked salmon flatbreads take less than 15 minutes to make. Pair this flatbread with a classic mimosa.

An alternative to roasting a whole Easter ham is to make scrumptious and savory ham sliders, made with buttermilk biscuits, black forest ham, apricot preserves and honey mustard. Pair these sliders with a mango passion mimosa.

Every recipe should start with fresh, quality ingredients.

“My number one secret, as a professional sommelier, the wine has to meet my quality standards, said Tracey. “And I love the award-winning selection of wines at Aldi. A lot of them are available for under $10. My other secret is honestly taking advantage of home delivery and curbside pickup if you’re not going into the store. That’s such a great alternative. It saves me so much time.”

Aldi offers a large selection of quality ingredients, including award-winning meats, cheeses and wines with a side of Easter savings.

For more information and deals, visit www.aldi.us