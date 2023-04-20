Spring’s Annual Burst of Color is in Full Bloom at the Flower Fields

Recent Weather Fueled Unprecedented Spectacular Display. Sponsored by The Flower Fields

Example video title will go here for this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. — There are few places that are so colorful, so stunning, so peaceful that one step inside can instantly elevate your mood. The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch is that picture-perfect escape. The Flower Fields are a Southern California treasure. It’s a world-class floral destination and a photographer’s paradise, but it is also a 55-acre working farm. It’s the last bastion of what was once the floriculture capital of the U.S.

“We’re a cut flower operation,” said Fred Clarke, General Manager of the Flower Fields. “We cut a lot of flowers, 7 to 8 million stems this year. And they get shipped all across the United States.”

Nearly 80 million Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blanket the Carlsbad hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have helped to fuel the growth of the radiant rows of ranunculus.

“It has allowed the crop to bloom from the north end all the way to the south,” said Clarke. “This year is going to be unprecedented. In all my years, this might be the best ever.”

The Flower Fields are open to the public for just ten weeks. There are a number of new gardens, experiences and activities to enjoy, including teas, picnics, yoga, wagon rides, wine tasting and musical events. On Mother’s Day the public is invited to celebrate Mom by crafting a special value giant bouquet of ranunculus.

The Flower Fields are open 9 am – 6 pm daily through May 14. There is still limited time to book your visit online at theflowerfields.com.

The dazzling display comes alive once a year each spring. With less than a month left before it all goes away, there is still time to lose yourself in the beauty of the blooms.