Start your adventure in Perú Inti Raymi, the Great Sun Festival, attracts tourists worldwide

It is officially summer here in the United States and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. But that also means that winter is just getting started in the Southern Hemisphere. Folks across the globe are marking that shift in seasons in unique and inspiring ways. Yuriko Aquino from Promperú joins our Laura Cavanaugh to tell us about a fantastic yearly celebration in Cusco, Perú.

The spectacular tribute to the sun, Inti Raymi, attracts tourists from around the world every year. It’s a thousand-year-old Peruvian celebration. Inti Raymi ushers in the winter solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year, asking the Sun God to return for a bit longer.

Nestled in the Andes Mountains, the legendary ruins of Machu Picchu are located nearby and continue to reveal the mysteries of the Inca Empire.

Perú is a biodiverse geographical wonderland with so much to explore – from the lush Amazon rainforest to the Andes Mountain range, even one of the world’s highest and dunes, Cerro Blanco, where you can hike to the top and sandboard all the way down to the town below.

