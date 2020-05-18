Strong families build thriving communities.

Become a resource parent today! Sponsored by the County of San Diego

Foster families open their homes to children in crisis, kids who have experienced neglect, abuse or abandonment, often due to addiction.

These selfless resource parents offer love, support and hope to that child until they can return home safely.

Eleanor Gonzales shares her family's journey, from struggle and separation to ultimate reunification. The grateful mother says she owes so much to long time resource parent, Janet Booth, who has been fostering for the last 30 years. Booth stepped up to support Gonzales and her daughter Marie in their time of need. They join our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the critical role foster parents play in strengthening and healing families.

If you have a strong desire to make a positive difference in the life of a child, open your home and open your heart. To learn more about becoming a resource parent, call 1-877-792-KIDS or log on to sandiegofosterkids.com.