Struggling to Pay Your Energy Bill?

SDG&E Is Helping You Save Money on Your Next Energy Bill - Sponsored by: SDG&E

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are struggling with the higher cost of living these days. With the rising costs on everything from rent to gas to groceries, it’s putting a strain on monthly budgets and forcing San Diegans to make tough choices to stay afloat. San Diego Gas and Electric’s Candace Hadley joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how SDG&E is stepping up to help customers in need to save money.

If San Diegans are struggling, especially when it comes to their gas and electric bill, help could be on the way. SDG&E has many programs and services that can help customers manage their energy bills and support their energy needs. One of the most popular programs is the CARE program.

Eligible customers can save up to 30% or more on their energy bill every month. For example, if your average bill is $150 a month, then you could save $540 a year.

Eligibility is based on current household income and the number of people living in your home. Another way to be eligible is if you are already participating in specific public assistance programs, like WIC, CalFresh and SNAP. You may already qualify. Those who recently lost their job, even if they are receiving unemployment benefits, may also be eligible.

Another way we can all save money and energy is through energy-efficient home appliances. And CARE customers may also qualify for no-cost or low-cost energy-saving home upgrades.

The application process is quick, easy and confidential. Find out if you qualify for discounts on your monthly energy bill.

Visit sdge.com/assistance or call 1-800-560-5551.