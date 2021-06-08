SDG&E is helping you save money on your next energy bill

SAN DIEGO — This year many people may find it even more difficult to make ends meet, from jobs lost to mounting medical expenses. If you’re struggling to pay your utility bills, help could be on the way. San Diego Gas and Electric’s Martha Quintero joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how SDG&E is stepping up to help customers in need to save money.

If San Diegans are struggling to pay bills, especially when it comes to utilities, help could be on the way. SDG&E has many programs and services that can help customers. Eligible customers can save up to 30% or more on their energy bill every month. For example, if your average bill is $150 a month, then you could save $540 a year.

Eligibility is based on participation in specific public assistance programs, like WIC, CalFresh and SNAP, among others. Another way to qualify is by current household income and the number of people living in your home. Those who recently lost their job, even if they are receiving unemployment benefits, may be eligible.

You may also qualify for no-cost or low-cost energy-saving home improvements.

Find out if you qualify for discounts on your monthly energy bill.

Visit sdge.com/assistance or call 1-877-646-5525