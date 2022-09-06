Summer Entertaining Made Easy

Hassle-Free Hosting with these Easy Shortcuts, Tasty Recipes. Sponsored by Parker's Plate

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — School is out. And while the first day of summer falls on June 21, it sure feels like summer is already in full swing. And that means a busy season of BBQs, picnics and outdoor parties.

Lifestyle expert Emily Loftiss joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some shortcuts to making entertaining easy and delicious.

Get the party started with Good Foods Dips, which are made with clean and simple ingredients. From Chunky Guacamole to plant-based Buffalo style and dairy-free Queso style dip, these decadent dips are so tasty your guests may want to double dip.

You can find Good Foods dips at Target, Ralph’s and Sprouts. If you’re headed to the San Diego County Fair this month, head on over to their booth and taste the deliciousness.

For bite sized options, why not try Slider Sunday? From burgers, pulled pork and buffalo chicken to meatballs and a grilled salmon BLT, it all tastes better between King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls and Slider Buns. For more recipes, head to www.kingshawaiian.com

Do your part by serving better-for-you beverages and cocktails at your next party. POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice can serve as the perfect antioxidant-rich mixer in your Spicy Chile Pepper Pomarita. You are also going to want to sample all five new flavors of the POM Antioxidant Super Teas to taste which you like best in your Pom Tea Spritz. Head over to www.pomwonderful.com for more recipes.