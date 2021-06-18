Summer meal solutions

Quick, easy, delicious dishes with Chef Anna Rossi. Sponsored by Albertsons and Vons

When the weather heats up, we often turn to light meals and refreshing drinks. Master Chef Finalist Anna Rossi joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some quick, easy and mouth-watering summer recipes with big flavor that will be sure to please this season.

Summer is a prime time to take advantage of fresh summer produce, but one of Chef Anna Rossi’s secrets to creating great summer meals is by using quality ingredients. She showcases recipes made with the Signature family of brands, which are a value compared to national brands.

Chef Anna Rossi shares recipes that are easy to create but don’t skimp on flavor. Check out her flavor-packed Chicken Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette that is both savory and sweet. Another favorite is her Banh Mi Bowl, which is full of summer greens, veggies and big umami flavor.

And if you’re lounging al fresco or poolside, Rossi shares her secret ingredient to creating refreshing cocktails and mocktails.

