Super Bowl Game Day Entertaining | Score with These Recipes and Snack Lineup

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the cheesiest holidays of the year with roughly 90 million pounds of cheese consumed on that day alone. Sponsored by: Tillamook

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Football fans are gearing up for Sunday’s Super Bowl game. And they’re also busy planning their game-day menus with crowd-pleasing snacks everyone will love. Entertaining Expert Rosalynn Daniels and Tillamook’s Executive Chef and Cheese Expert Josh Archibald join our Laura Cavanaugh to share tips for creating a winning game-day spread with cheesy snacks that will steal the show.

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the cheesiest holidays of the year with roughly 90 million pounds of cheese consumed on that day alone. And Chef Josh has got you covered with recipes that will have your guests cheering - grom cheddar cheese coins and savory cheese waffles to grilled cheese batons and homemade pretzel bites. It is the ultimate game-day lineup.

“I like to go in small portions, small flights of appetizers or entrees kind of throughout the entire day. That way the food can be served at its premier status and is a little more food safe. It also takes a little pressure off of whoever is hosting,” said Chef Josh.

Besides the gridiron action, Rihanna at halftime and the commercials, the food is really the star of the show. Daniels recommends also downloading the Block Jams Compilation album that was inspired by Tillamook’s Cheddar Cheese.