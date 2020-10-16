x
Fall Checklist for Busy Moms, Survival Tips for Parents

Sponsored by Progresso, Sabra Hummus, Toufayan Bakeries, ZeroG

Fall of 2020 threw parents a number of curveballs, from juggling the grind of kids’ online learning to working full time and worrying about their family’s health.

As the mother of six boys, Colleen Burns has some experience multi-tasking. She shares her secrets to keep things running smoothly in her home.  Burns, the founder of The Mom on the Run blog joins our Laura Cavanaugh to break down some much-needed survival tips for busy moms. She talks time savers, healthier alternatives and snacks you can feel good about feeding to your kids.

