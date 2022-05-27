Surviving Seasonal Allergies

Treatments, routes to relief and tips to help you breathe. Sponsored by: Rite Aid

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — With spring in full bloom, allergy season is in “full effect.” And if your allergies and asthma have been acting up lately, you are not alone. Researchers believe rising temperatures are making allergy season longer.

One of the country’s top clinical pharmacists, Rite Aid’s Summer Kerley, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share advice on how to survive these seasonal symptoms.

Studies show that nearly 50% of our country’s population has some sort of allergic disorder. This includes allergies to pet dander, food allergies and seasonal triggers like pollen, grass and ragweed.

From itchy, watery eyes to sneezing and a runny nose, allergy symptoms can be a pain. Kerley shares what relief may be right for you and your symptoms.

“You’re usually treating your symptoms,” said Kerley. “For over the counter products, if it’s the itchy, watery eyes, your best bet is probably an antihistamine. Then you have to decide if you want a product that can cause drowsiness or a non-drowsy version. For an antihistamine, Benadryl usually causes drowsiness. Claritin is usually your non-drowsy. Then if you have a stuffy nose, you may need a decongestant.”

Some people may prefer not to take traditional OTC medication. Essential oils, acupuncture and a saline nasal irrigation system like a Neti Pot have been found to be helpful alternative routes to relief for some.

It’s also important to limit exposure to triggers, check regional pollen counts and avoid outdoor activities when allergy triggers are high.

For more information, consult your local pharmacist and visit www.riteaid.com