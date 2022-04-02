Take your health to heart

Warning signs, lifestyle changes to maintain a healthy heart. Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente

Every year more than 1.5 million Americans suffer from a heart attack or stroke. But it’s not just a concern for seniors. According to the CDC, fatal heart events are striking middle-aged patients younger and more often. To kick off February’s Heart Health Month, Kaiser Permanente Cardiologist Dr. Jeff Cavendish joins our Laura Cavanaugh to break down the warning signs of heart health problems to look out for and lifestyle changes you can make to maintain a healthy heart.

If you’re experiencing chest pain, it’s important to not delay. If you or your loved one is experiencing symptoms of cardiac distress, seek help immediately. Getting medical care within an hour can save your life and lower the amount of heart muscle damaged. You may be having a heart attack if you experience chest pain that lasts longer than 5 minutes. If you feel pressure, tightness, squeezing, intense burning or aching that travels to your back, shoulder, neck, jaw, arm or wrist, call or a doctor or 911. You may also experience shortness of breath, feel faint or experience a rapid or irregular heartbeat. All of these signs are serious and deserve prompt action.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in American women, killing the same number of women as all cancers, respiratory disease and diabetes combined.

While there is no “one size fits all” treatment, the good news is that there are more treatments and approaches, that in the past that would have required open heart surgery, that can now be resolved with non-invasive procedures like catheterization.

“The keys are really diet and exercise, eating healthier, more fruits and vegetables, eating less. If we smoke cigarettes, cutting down, ultimately stopping smoking,” advised Dr. Cavendish. “Obesity and being overweight in this country has led to more diabetes, higher cholesterol, higher blood pressure and more heart attacks and strokes.”

Cavendish recommends creating healthy habits that work best for your life for the best chance at life. Following a heart healthy diet and being active can certainly help reduce your risk for heart disease, along with more sleep, caring for your mental health, managing your stress levels and limiting salt and alcohol intake. Know your numbers, including cholesterol, triglycerides, A1C and blood pressure. Small lifestyle changes can make a big impact. Losing 10 to 20 pounds can make a big difference. Every little thing we do can lower our risk for heart disease.

