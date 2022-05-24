Take your Patriotic Party up a notch

Hosting tips for your next holiday cookout. Sponsored by Taylor Made Productions

SAN DIEGO — As we prepare for a patriotic holiday weekend, many of us are planning backyard BBQs and pool parties with family and friends to usher in the unofficial kickoff to summer.

If you are hosting a star spangled soiree, Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share his go-to hosting tips.

From décor to set the vibe, to refreshing cocktails and essentials to make your cookout complete, he’s got you covered with all the summer entertaining essentials you need to take your party to the next level.