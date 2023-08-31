Refreshing Summer Cocktails to Get the Party Started

Labor Day Libation Tips for Your Next Backyard Bash. Sponsored by Taylor Made Productions

SAN DIEGO — As summer comes to an end, there’s still time to hang out, cook out and throw one more sizzling backyard bash. Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some refreshing Labor Day libations to get the party started.

Why not mix up a Chinola Margarita for you Labor Day BBQ? The Passion Fruit Liqueur grown and hand-crafted in the Dominican Republic is all-natural and goes great with margaritas, spritzes and even as a topping over ice cream for dessert. www.chinola.com

Bubbly is always a welcome addition to pair with grilled fish, grilled vegetables and charcuterie. Rionda Prosecco is perfect for spritzes and more. www.riondo.us

Ready-mixed drinks are all the rage these days. And canned cocktails make hosting a breeze. Try Taylor Fladgate Chip Dry & Tonic and Croft Pink & Tonic, which are available at www.totalwine.com

For a non-alcoholic option with that boost of energy for Labor Day fitness or hosting, try Celsius. www.celsius.com