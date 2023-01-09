Cheers to Celebrating Labor Day

Toast to the Holiday Weekend with These End of Summer Sips. Sponsored by Taylor Made Productions

SAN DIEGO — While the kids are headed back to school and we celebrate the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend, there is still some fun to be had, especially here in San Diego.

Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some easy ways to crush your next summer soiree, BBQ, picnic or backyard bash.

A crisp white wine pairs perfectly with cheese, meat or grazing boards, even for grilling. Try Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc. www.wairauriverwines.com

If you really want to step up your game, spice things up with a Caribbean classic. Why not elevate your signature cocktails with a delicious hibiscus liqueur with Sorel Liqueur?

The award-winning, handcrafted, artisanal liqueur was founded by Jackie Summers, the first Black person in the country to hold a distiller’s license since Prohibition. Sorel is inspired by the Afro-Caribbean beverage sorrel, or “the red drink.” Learn more at www.sorelofficial.com.

Boating or backyard BBQs can be tricky to host. So why not grab a ready-mixed canned cocktail and skip the mixing? Try Dogfish Canned Cocktails, which give you two shots to crush summer. www.dogfish.com They are so convenient to enjoy responsibly.

Nothing beats summer entertaining. And if you’re firing up the grill, we have a whisky cocktail that pairs perfectly with burgers. Try Starward Two-Fold Australian Whisky www.starward.com