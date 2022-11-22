Thanksgiving Entertaining Made Easy

Your Guests Will Be Thankful for These Cocktails and Pairings. Sponsored by: Taylor Made Productions

SAN DIEGO — With Thanksgiving just days away, Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share ideas to elevate that Turkey Day dinner.

Whether you’re toasting to celebrate gathering together or sipping just to ease your nerves about dinner table conversation, Zahn has you covered with festive drink recipes that will be a hit at any seasonal gathering.

Greet your guests with a signature cocktail to get them in the holiday spirit. They are going to want to try both the pomegranate and apple cider margaritas when it’s made with Partida Tequila.

From side dishes to fresh produce and desserts, Smart and Final has everything you need for the holiday season. You can even have all of your holiday food staples delivered.

For those who love perfect pairing, you will love pairing Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry with your desserts.

“The flavors in this are really going to complement the delicious pumpkin pie, the cinnamon, the All Spice,” said Zahn. “You can also use the Harveys for egg nog, for punch. You can even bake with Harveys Bristol Cream, which is a real game changer for me.”

‘Tis the season to think about loved ones on your gift list. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts sets, Absolut has created an Absolut Espresso Martini Mini Soiree Guide. They even have an espresso martini handbag that they are launching on Black Friday. Iconic Chef Gail Simmons has teamed up with Absolut and Kahlua to craft a holiday gift set that includes all the ingredients to create an espresso martini with an edible cocoa cup.