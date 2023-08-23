Celebrate National Wellness Month

Implement Daily Healthy Habits with these Tips and Must-Haves | Sponsored by theHAUTEbar

Example video title will go here for this video

August is National Wellness Month, a time to focus on self-care, manage stress and promote daily healthy habits. Trends Expert Heather Smith of theHAUTEbar.com joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share wellness tips and the newest products to stay well this month and all year long.

An easy and refreshing way to supercharge your wellness is 8th Wonder Tea, an organic sparkling superfood tea. They are infused with ingredients to promote gut health and immunity. 8th Wonder Organic Sparkling Teas are available on Amazon. For more information, check out www.8thwondertea.com

Our skin is our body’s largest organ. Heather’s pick for nourishing and hydrating thirsty skin is the Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash and Lotion Duo. This duo is infused with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin B3 that penetrate, hydrate and nourish the skin.

Olay products are available at major retailers like Walmart and Target. For more information, visit www.olay.com

Good sleep is essential for good health. It promotes better mood, improved mental and cardiovascular health. Casper is known for their tireless innovation for your best sleep.

Check out their Snow Mattress with a cool-touch cover, weighted blanket, Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology, Hyperlite Sheets, even their glow night light. Shop at www.casper.com

Heather’s secret to purifying large spaces and getting rid of all those unwanted allergens and contaminants in the air is Dyson’s brand new purifier the Big & Quiet. It’s Dyson’s most powerful and quiet purifier with an improved three-phase filtration system, fully sealed to HEPA H-13, which ensures that purified air is projected back into the room and pollutants stay in the filter. Learn more and shop at www.dyson.com

For more of Heather’s finds and tips to help us mindfully boost our wellness each day, visit www.theHAUTEbar.com