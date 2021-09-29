The links are calling in Carlsbad

A year-round escape and golfer’s paradise. Sponsored by Visit Carlsbad

Fall is an amazing time to hit the links in Carlsbad. With mild coastal weather and smaller crowds, there’s even more time to get in some extra rounds of golf.

Carlsbad is known for its beautiful beaches, Legoland and the Flower Fields, but it’s also a golfer’s paradise, with a number of world-class golf courses in prime condition.

It’s an experience that you won’t find anywhere else.

“With the coastal climate, it’s never too cold, never too hot, perfect for golf,” said Renny Brown, Director of Golf at the Aviara Golf Club. “We have a 12 month season. We’re never closed.”

Stay and play like a pro at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. With 36 holes to play, it makes the golf course unique. La Costa has been home to 37 PGA tour events over the years.

“Some of the greatest names in the game have played and won here,” said Dustin Irwin, Club Director at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. “Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, just to make a few.”

While the history of tournament golf at La Costa is very rich, Irwin says he is also excited for the future. La Costa will host the 2024-2026 NCAA Men’s and Women’s National Golf Championships.

It’s a championship-worthy golf resort recently named among the Best Resorts in the Americas and Best Golf Schools and Academies by Golf Digest.

For a day that’s totally up to par, swing by the Crossings at Carlsbad.

“It’s one of the nicest public golf courses you’ll see on the west coast,” said Tate Stull, General Manager of The Crossings. “It has amazing ocean views on the entire front nine. The back nine has amazing views of the foothills. It’s challenging and in amazing condition. It gives you a resort feel, but it was built for the general public.”

Round out your play at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, named by Golf Digest and Golf Magazine as one of the best golf resorts in the country. With stunning views, lush fairways and native wildflowers, you may feel like you’re playing in a botanical garden. Aviara is the only Arnold Palmer designed golf course in San Diego. Each spring, the perfectly manicured greens of the Aviara host the world’s most talented athletes in women’s professional golf.

“We host an LPGA event, the Kia Classic, every March for the last eight years. We plan on hosting again in 2022. It’s four days of televised coverage on the Golf Channel,” said Renny Brown, Director of Golf for Aviara Golf Club. “You can see a golf course on TV and then come out and play it. That’s unique.”

Get your dose of daily iron in Carlsbad, a golf mecca in tournament condition all year round.

