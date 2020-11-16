Hot Refinance Market, Three ways to save and take advantage of historically low-interest rates

Here's a variety of options to lock in a lower interest rate and reduce your monthly mortgage payment. Sponsored by The Home Loan Arranger

The housing market has been one of the few parts of the economy to experience a rebound during this pandemic. That’s in part due to record low-interest rates. That has sparked a refinancing frenzy. If you could use some extra cash over the holidays, the President of the Home Loan Arranger, Jason M. Ruedy, joins our Laura Cavanaugh with three great ways to seize the moment on these historically low-interest rates.

Ruedy breaks down a variety of options to lock in a lower interest rate and reduce your monthly mortgage payment. You could even put your home’s equity to work for you, consolidate debt into a lower monthly payment, possibly saving thousands of dollars a month.

“The rates that we have today are the lowest I’ve seen in my 27-year career, the lowest rates I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Ruedy.

With mortgage rates at 1.99% for a 15-year fixed term and 2.25% for a 30-year term, it makes sense to explore your options. You could skip up to two mortgage payments. Your first payment wouldn’t be due until February 1.

