Time to give your Medicare plan a checkup

SAN DIEGO — It’s that time of year. Medicare Open Enrollment season is underway. Right now some 64 million Americans have the opportunity to enroll, re-evaluate and make changes to their health care coverage. It’s a critical time to take action. The right Medicare strategy could save you thousands. UnitedHealthcare’s Diane Gaswirth joins our Laura Cavanaugh to walk you through the process and make it easier.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7 each year. It’s a critical time to take action and explore your options to see if your current coverage still meets your needs.

“Choosing a Medicare health plan can be one of the most important health and financial decisions a person can make,” said Gaswirth.

It is also a good time to determine if your current plan is still a good fit for your budget, paying attention to more than just the monthly premium. Gaswirth recommends understanding the other out-of-pocket costs, including deductibles and copays, as these costs can add up. UnitedHealthcare offers local dedicated agents who are available to help you navigate your options and meet with you in person, online or over the phone.

Some folks make the mistake of not revisiting their health plan each year. It’s important to check that your pharmacy and specialists are still on your plan.

“Confirm that the preferred doctors and hospitals you want to see are available in the plan you’re considering,” Gaswirth advises. “Think about extra benefits that original Medicare doesn’t cover like dental and routine vision and hearing, even gym memberships.”

Things change from one year to the next. Another factor to consider is if your prescriptions are covered in your plan and if the pharmacy you want to go to is in your plan’s network.

Gaswirth says don’t overlook new benefits.

“UnitedHealthcare is offering a redesigned dental benefit next year with access to any dentist and it covers implants and dentures,” said Gaswirth.

All plan-covered insulins on the Chronic Complete Focus Plan are covered at $0 copay.

The deadline to review your plan and make changes is fast approaching on December 7. If folks let their plan ride and don’t take action, they will be locked into their old plan.

It’s one of the most important decisions you can make for your well-being and your wallet. And you don’t have to go it alone. UnitedHealthcare offers one-on-one support with licensed sales agents.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MEDICARE PLANS AND ANNUAL ENROLLMENT,

CALL 866-587-5420 (TTY: 711)

OR VISIT UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com