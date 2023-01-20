Tips to Jump Start a Healthier New Year

SAN DIEGO — January is in full swing. And as we kick off 2023, why not take some time to focus on being better to yourself? Lifestyle and Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share his must-haves for a healthier New Year.
After an indulgent holiday season, some folks choose to cut out alcohol in the new year with Dry January. From zero proof spirits and mocktails to self-care secrets and better-for-you swaps, Zahn is helping us jump start the New Year with healthier choices.
Sponsored by: Taylor Made Productions