Tips to Master Holiday Entertaining Like a Pro

SAN DIEGO — When November hits, entertaining season shifts into high gear. There are plenty of gatherings with your gal pals, family dinners and holiday soirees to host.

World Cheese Expert Jill Allen and best-selling cookbook author Erin McDowell join our Laura Cavanaugh to share expert entertaining tips on how to take your hosting game up a notch this year.

McDowell, who is also a professional food stylist, baker and author of Savory Baking, says her go-to entertaining tip is creating a bountiful presentation and wow-worthy grazing boards with cheese and baked bites.

“My real secret is to use the highest quality dairy possible,” said McDowell. “My absolute favorite is Tillamook, especially their extra creamy butter, which you can taste in these baked goods a million percent.”

The best-selling cookbook author also uses farm-style, thick-cut sharp cheddar shreds and farm style cream cheese to bring her A-game.

World Cheese Expert Jill Allen says it really makes a difference when you use top quality ingredients, like the ones from Tillamook.

“Think of these products as your secret weapon for ultimate flavor every time,” said Allen.

Pair Tillamook’s Maker’s Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddar and other vintage cheeses with tasty bites.

To take your savory grazing board over the top, try Erin’s Roasted Garlic Thumbprint Cookies, Spicy Cheese Twists and homemade pigs in a blanket.

All of these recipes and more are available in McDowell’s book Savory Baking.

Find Tillamook products nationwide at your local grocer, at Target retailers and at www.tillamook.com