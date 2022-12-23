‘Tis the Season for Giving the Gift of Conservation

Tips to Save California’s Precious Water. Sponsored by: California Save Our Water

SAN DIEGO — ‘Tis the season for giving. And California needs the gift of conservation. Water-Wise Santa is teaming up with Save Our Water to remind Californians of the simple changes they can make to conserve water, rain or shine.

Despite heavy rains and snow storms, California is facing a new water reality. It is critical to conserve our precious water by thinking, living and acting differently.

There is so much you can do, from making sure you are washing full loads of laundry and drip irrigation to water-wise landscaping with a California native plant garden.

Water-Wise Santa shares all of the small daily changes that can make a big difference.

Learn more by visiting www.saveourwater.com